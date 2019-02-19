Listen Live Sports

Jaguars hire Dom Capers as senior defensive assistant

February 19, 2019 3:59 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Dom Capers has joined Jacksonville’s coaching staff as senior defensive assistant, returning to the Jaguars two decades after his first stint with the team.

The team says Capers will work closely with defensive coordinator Todd Wash and the other assistants on that side of the ball.

Capers served as Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2000 under current executive Tom Coughlin.

Capers was the head coach of two NFL expansion teams — the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and the Houston Texans (2002-05). Most recently, he served as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator (2009-17). He was out of the league last season, but spent countless time at Jacksonville’s practice facility.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says Capers “has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us.”

The Jaguars also released place-kicker Kai Forbath on Tuesday. Forbath played the final three games of the regular season in place of injured starter Josh Lambo, who was set to hit free agency in March.

Lambo signed a four-year, $15.5 million contract extension last week, making Forbath expendable.

