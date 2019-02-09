Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
James leads Liberty over Florida Gulf Coast 74-67

February 9, 2019 10:36 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 74-67 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

Caleb Homesley had 13 points for Liberty (21-5, 10-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lovell Cabbil added 12 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 10 points for the home team.

Schadrac Casimir had 33 points for the Eagles (10-16, 5-6). Dinero Mercurius added 16 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 81-63 on Jan. 5. Liberty faces Lipscomb on the road on Wednesday. Florida Gulf Coast takes on NJIT at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

