James leads Liberty over Florida Gulf Coast 74-67

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 74-67 win over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

Caleb Homesley had 13 points for Liberty (21-5, 10-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Lovell Cabbil added 12 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 10 points for the home team.

Schadrac Casimir had 33 points for the Eagles (10-16, 5-6). Dinero Mercurius added 16 points.

The Flames improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Liberty defeated Florida Gulf Coast 81-63 on Jan. 5. Liberty faces Lipscomb on the road on Wednesday. Florida Gulf Coast takes on NJIT at home on Wednesday.

