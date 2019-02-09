Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
James scores 36 to lead Wyoming over Colorado St. 74-66

February 9, 2019 4:21 pm
 
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James had a career-high 36 points as Wyoming got past Colorado State 74-66 on Saturday.

James made 5 of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Trace Young had 13 points for Wyoming (6-17, 2-8 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added six rebounds.

J.D. Paige had 22 points for the Rams (9-15, 4-7). Nico Carvacho added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Wyoming faces Utah State on the road on Wednesday. Colorado State faces San Diego State at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

