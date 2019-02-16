Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Jameson Taillon named Pirates’ opening-day starter

February 16, 2019 4:42 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jameson Taillon will be the Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening-day starter.

The right-hander will pitch March 28 against the Reds at Cincinnati, manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. It will be the first opening-day start of Taillon’s four-year career.

Taillon was 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 32 starts last season.

“It’s a big honor to kick off the season for the boys, try to set the tone,” Taillon said at the Pirates’ spring training camp. “Obviously, I care about the body of work but it’s a big honor. Growing up as a fan of baseball, there was a certain (aura) about being the opening-day starter.”

Chris Archer will start the home opener April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We put two men in play to represent the club and get us out of the blocks well in the first four games of the season,” Hurdle said.

Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove will pitch the second and third games at Cincinnati. The Pirates are undecided on a fifth starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

