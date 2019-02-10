Jaworski, Petrie lift Lafayette over Holy Cross 69-67

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 18 points, including two free throws with less than five seconds left, to lead five Lafayette players in double figures as the Leopards held on to beat Holy Cross 69-67 on Sunday. Alex Petrie added 13 points for the Leopards. Lukas Jarrett chipped in 12, E.J. Stephens scored 11 and Isaac Suffren had 10.

Lafayette (7-16, 4-8 Patriot League) totaled 47 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Jehyve Floyd had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Crusaders (13-12, 4-8). Austin Butler added 12 points. Jacob Grandison had 10 points.

The Leopards leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Holy Cross defeated Lafayette 77-70 on Jan. 12. Lafayette, which snapped its four-game home losing streak, takes on Navy on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross faces Colgate at home on Wednesday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements from this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.