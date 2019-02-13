Listen Live Sports

Jaworski, Zalys carry balanced Lafayette over Navy 80-74

February 13, 2019 9:54 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Justin Jaworski had 19 points to lead five Lafayette players in double figures as the Leopards got past Navy 80-74 on Wednesday night.

Paulius Zalys added 15 points for the Leopards (8-16, 5-8 Patriot League). E.J. Stephens chipped in 11, Kyle Stout scored 11 and Alex Petrie had 10. Zalys also had five assists for the Leopards.

Cam Davis had 18 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen (8-16, 5-8). John Carter Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds. George Kiernan had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Leopards evened the season series against the Midshipmen with the win. Navy defeated Lafayette 85-77 on Jan. 16. Lafayette (8-16, 5-8) matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday. Navy faces Army at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

