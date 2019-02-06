Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jenkins scores 14, VCU holds off George Washington 60-50

February 6, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points, Marcus Evans and Vince Williams hit six straight free throws in the final minute and VCU held off George Washington 60-50 Wednesday night.

Evans and Marcus Silva-Santos scored 10 points each for VCU (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Williams scored four of his six points in the last 84 seconds to blunt a George Washington comeback. Santos-Silva had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

The Rams led by as many as 12 in the second half, but DJ Williams drained a 3-pointer to pull the Colonials (7-15, 3-6) to within 52-48 with just under two minutes to play. Williams tipped in an Isaac Vann miss on the other end and then was fouled, making both free throws, the four quick points doubling the lead to eight.

Williams led George Washington with 16 points and three 3-pointers, Maceo Jack added 14.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

VCU has held 10 opponents to 60 points or fewer this season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.