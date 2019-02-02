Listen Live Sports

Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown asked for advice

February 2, 2019 10:12 am
 
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice says Antonio Brown would take San Francisco’s offense “to a whole different level.”

Rice tells guest host Rob Maaddi on PodcastOne Sports Now that the embattled Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver reached out to him for advice.

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar explains her desire to change the way women are portrayed in Super Bowl commercials after starring in an ad. Olympic gymnastics champion Aly Raisman shares why she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week without wearing makeup.

Actor Luke Wilson talks about growing up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Former NFL receiver Eric Decker and actor Jason Weaver also join the show plus a panel of AP Sports Writers offer their predictions for the Big Game on Sunday.

