Jets-Coyotes Sum

Winnipeg 1 0 0—1 Arizona 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 28 (Connor, Wheeler), 2:11 (pp). 2, Arizona, Richardson 12 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 5:43.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 10 (Ekman-Larsson, Hjalmarsson), 7:40. 4, Arizona, Keller 12 (Galchenyuk, Goligoski), 13:46.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 9 (Stepan), 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-12-17_35. Arizona 9-9-6_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-4-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 17-14-5 (35-34).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.