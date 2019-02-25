Jets-Coyotes Sum

|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0—1
|Arizona
|1
|2
|1—4
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 28 (Connor, Wheeler), 2:11 (pp). 2, Arizona, Richardson 12 (Goligoski, Hinostroza), 5:43.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 10 (Ekman-Larsson, Hjalmarsson), 7:40. 4, Arizona, Keller 12 (Galchenyuk, Goligoski), 13:46.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 9 (Stepan), 19:29.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-12-17_35. Arizona 9-9-6_24.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-4-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 17-14-5 (35-34).
A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:27.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, James Tobias.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.