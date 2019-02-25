Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets-Coyotes Sums

February 25, 2019 12:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Winnipeg 1 0 0—1
Arizona 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 28 (Wheeler, Connor), 2:11 (pp). 2, Arizona, Richardson 12 (Hinostroza, Goligoski), 5:43. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (tripping), 1:27; Lowry, WPG, (tripping), 8:21.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 10 (Hjalmarsson, Ekman-Larsson), 7:40. 4, Arizona, Keller 12 (Goligoski, Galchenyuk), 13:46. Penalties_Kempe, ARI, (tripping), 0:44; Chiarot, WPG, (cross checking), 15:40; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (tripping), 18:49.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 9 (Stepan), 19:29. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (interference), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-12-17_35. Arizona 9-9-6_24.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-4-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 17-14-5 (35-34).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.