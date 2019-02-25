Jets-Coyotes Sums

Winnipeg 1 0 0—1 Arizona 1 2 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Laine 28 (Wheeler, Connor), 2:11 (pp). 2, Arizona, Richardson 12 (Hinostroza, Goligoski), 5:43. Penalties_Galchenyuk, ARI, (tripping), 1:27; Lowry, WPG, (tripping), 8:21.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 10 (Hjalmarsson, Ekman-Larsson), 7:40. 4, Arizona, Keller 12 (Goligoski, Galchenyuk), 13:46. Penalties_Kempe, ARI, (tripping), 0:44; Chiarot, WPG, (cross checking), 15:40; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (tripping), 18:49.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 9 (Stepan), 19:29. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (interference), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-12-17_35. Arizona 9-9-6_24.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-4-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 17-14-5 (35-34).

A_17,125 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, James Tobias.

