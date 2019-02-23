Jets-Golden Knights Sums

Winnipeg 2 2 2—6 Vegas 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Ehlers 16 (Connor, Little), 0:56. 2, Winnipeg, Connor 24 (Little, Niku), 1:28. 3, Vegas, Bellemare 5 (Nosek, Reaves), 15:43. Penalties_Myers, WPG, (interference), 4:56; Perreault, WPG, (interference), 10:08.

Second Period_4, Vegas, Theodore 10 (Tuch, Stastny), 8:09. 5, Winnipeg, Laine 26 (Wheeler, Trouba), 19:29 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Lowry 8 (Chiarot), 19:56. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (elbowing), 5:44; Chiarot, WPG, (cross checking), 9:03; Smith, VGK, (hooking), 18:51.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Marchessault 20 (Karlsson, Smith), 0:08. 8, Winnipeg, Laine 27 (Trouba, Wheeler), 6:31 (pp). 9, Winnipeg, Copp 7 (Lowry, Trouba), 18:34. Penalties_Pacioretty, VGK, (high sticking), 5:24; McNabb, VGK, (slashing), 5:46.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-9-10_29. Vegas 11-9-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 2 of 4; Vegas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 26-17-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Fleury 29-18-5 (28-23).

A_18,280 (17,367). Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

