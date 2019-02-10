Jets-Sabres Sum

|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|2—3
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0—1
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 5 (Little), 3:01 (sh). 2, Buffalo, Eichel 18 (Dahlin, Skinner), 12:01.
Third Period_3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 12 (Morrissey, Scheifele), 16:05. 4, Winnipeg, Scheifele 28 (Trouba, Wheeler), 19:53.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 11-9-9_29. Buffalo 14-13-9_36.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 5.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 25-15-2 (36 shots-35 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 15-16-3 (28-26).
A_17,966 (19,070). T_2:18.
Referees_Brad Meier, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Trent Knorr.
