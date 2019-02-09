Jets-Senators Sum

Winnipeg 0 1 1—2 Ottawa 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 24 (Tierney, Balcers), 2:57. 2, Ottawa, Dzingel 21 (White, Ceci), 12:21.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Little 14 (Byfuglien, Laine), 2:00. 4, Ottawa, Stone 25 (Duchene, Chabot), 9:50 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Duchene 25 (Ryan), 12:39.

Third Period_6, Ottawa, Smith 6 (Pageau), 15:20. 7, Winnipeg, Lemieux 9 (Morrissey, Appleton), 19:17.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 16-17-13_46. Ottawa 13-11-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-3-1 (32 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 9-12-1 (46-44).

A_16,263 (18,572). T_2:32.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.

