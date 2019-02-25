Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jim Zorn named head coach, GM of Seattle XFL franchise

February 25, 2019 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jim Zorn will be the coach and general manager of Seattle’s franchise in the new XFL.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck made the announcement Monday. Zorn was head coach of the Washington Redskins for two seasons, but has been out of coaching since 2012.

He has strong Seattle ties as the quarterback for the Seahawks from 1976 to 1984. He also served as an assistant coach for the Seahawks during two stints, including quarterbacks coach from 2001-07.

The current edition of the XFL plans to begin play in 2020 with teams in eight cities. The football league’s original version folded after just one season in 2001.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP Sports: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.