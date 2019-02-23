Listen Live Sports

Jo leads Nagoya to 4-0 win in opening round of J-League

February 23, 2019 7:16 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Brazilian striker Jo scored two goals as Nagoya Grampus beat Sagan Tosu 4-0 in the opening round of the J-League on Saturday.

Jo, who was the league’s top scorer last season, gave Nagoya the lead in the 63rd minute and doubled the advantage 14 minutes later. Yuki Soma and Ryuji Izumi added late goals to seal the win.

Kawasaki Frontale opened its campaign for a third straight J-League title with a 0-0 draw against FC Tokyo.

Urawa Reds also had a scoreless draw against Vegalta Sendai.

Newly promoted Oita Trinita started its first top-tier season since 2013 by beating Kashima Antlers 2-1, thanks to two goals from Noriaki Fujimoto.

Kosuke Taketomi scored twice in the last 10 minutes as Shonan Bellmare beat Consadole Sapporo 2-0.

Yokohama F Marinos beat Gamba Osaka 3-2, and Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Shimizu S-Pulse finished in a 1-1 draw.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

