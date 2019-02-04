Listen Live Sports

Joerg, Loginov earn gold in parallel giant slalom at worlds

February 4, 2019 6:14 pm
 
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia’s Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women’s parallel giant slalom at the world championships.

Joerg took the victory Monday with Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka missing from the competition. The Czech Republic skier/snowboarder decided to compete in the world Alpine championships this week in Are, Sweden. At the Pyeongchang Games last February, Ledecka followed her super-G win in ski racing by taking gold in the parallel GS in snowboarding.

Dmitry Loginov of Russia won the men’s race at worlds over Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak.

The event consists of two competitors racing side-by-side down the course for two runs. The loser of the first round starts with a time delay as the competitors switch sides. The best combined time wins.

