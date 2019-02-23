Listen Live Sports

Johnson lifts Alcorn State past Alabama State in OT, 74-69

February 23, 2019 9:29 pm
 
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Reginal Johnson forced overtime with a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation, then scored eight points in the extra period to spur Alcorn State to a 74-69 upset win over Alabama State Saturday.

The loss keeps Alabama State in third place in the Southwestern Conference. Alcorn State is seventh with four games remaining in the regular season.

Johnson scored on three straight layups in overtime and turned the final one into a 3-point play to put Alcorn State up, 68-62.

Johnson finished with 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Alcorn State (9-17, 5-9). Maurice Howard and Troymain Crosby each added 14 points and the team dished 17 assists on 29 made baskets. The team shot 29 of 60 from the field (48.3 percent), but was just 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Howard, the leading 3-point shooter in the SWAC, was just 1 of 7 from deep.

Jacoby Ross had 21 points to lead Alabama State (10-14, 8-5). Reginald Gee added another 16 points.

