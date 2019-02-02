Johnson lifts Gardner-Webb over UNC-Asheville 82-81 in OT

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, Nate Johnson scored five of his 15 points in overtime, and Gardner-Webb beat UNC-Asheville 82-81 on Saturday for its ninth straight win at home.

Coty Jude’s 3 put UNC-Asheville up 78-77, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs were back on top 82-78 after Johnson’s layup and a 3-pointer with 1:13 left in overtime. UNC-Asheville closed to 82-81 on Luke Lawson’s 3, but Devon Baker’s 3 with five seconds left missed and Jose Perez grabbed the rebound to preserve the win.

Perez scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Gardner-Webb (14-9, 4-4 Big South Conference), which shot 57 percent and led 38-30 at halftime.

UNC-Asheville led 75-72 on Jalen Seegars’ free throw with 46 seconds left in regulation before Efianayi tied it with a 3.

Advertisement

Jude scored 24 points with five 3s and Baker had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-20, 1-8), who have lost 10 of their last 11. Lawson scored 14 points with four 3s and Tajion Jones added 10.

Gardner-Webb has won 21 of its last 23 in Boiling Springs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.