Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Johnson lifts Gardner-Webb over UNC-Asheville 82-81 in OT

February 2, 2019 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Efianayi scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, Nate Johnson scored five of his 15 points in overtime, and Gardner-Webb beat UNC-Asheville 82-81 on Saturday for its ninth straight win at home.

Coty Jude’s 3 put UNC-Asheville up 78-77, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs were back on top 82-78 after Johnson’s layup and a 3-pointer with 1:13 left in overtime. UNC-Asheville closed to 82-81 on Luke Lawson’s 3, but Devon Baker’s 3 with five seconds left missed and Jose Perez grabbed the rebound to preserve the win.

Perez scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Gardner-Webb (14-9, 4-4 Big South Conference), which shot 57 percent and led 38-30 at halftime.

UNC-Asheville led 75-72 on Jalen Seegars’ free throw with 46 seconds left in regulation before Efianayi tied it with a 3.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jude scored 24 points with five 3s and Baker had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-20, 1-8), who have lost 10 of their last 11. Lawson scored 14 points with four 3s and Tajion Jones added 10.

Gardner-Webb has won 21 of its last 23 in Boiling Springs.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.