Jones’ 3-ball heroics lead Radford past Hampton 101-98 in OT

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 25 points and his 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds left from the left side of the arc gave Radford a 101-98 win in overtime against Hampton on Thursday night.

Radford (17-7, 9-1 Big South Conference) has won 10 of its last 11.

Jones scored nine of the Highlanders’ 15 points in the extra session. He also buried a 3 shooting on the run from the top of the arc with 1.8 seconds left to tie the game at 86 apiece to send it into overtime.

Travis Fields Jr. led Radford with 33 points as he missed just 2 of 14 shot attempts. Fields made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed five assists. Ed Polite Jr. posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and blocked three shots. Radford shot 35 of 62 (56.5 percent) and 12 of 23 from deep.

Advertisement

Jermaine Marrow — who buried a 3 with two seconds before halftime to tie it at 41-all — led the Pirates (10-12, 5-4) with 28 points. Kalin Fisher scored 22 with eight assists, Akim Mitchell 21, Trevond Barnes 14 and Greg Heckstall 11.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.