Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jones leads Xavier over Providence 75-61

February 16, 2019 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Xavier to a 75-61 win over Providence on Saturday.

Jones made 9 of 11 shots.

Naji Marshall had 14 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (13-13, 5-8 Big East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Zach Hankins added 13 points. Quentin Goodin had 13 points and seven assists for the visiting team.

Nate Watson had 16 points for the Friars (14-12, 4-9).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Musketeers evened the season series against the Friars with the win. Providence defeated Xavier 64-62 on Jan. 23. Xavier matches up against Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday. Providence plays St. John’s at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.