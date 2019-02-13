Listen Live Sports

Jones lifts UNC-Asheville past SC-Upstate 57-53

February 13, 2019 10:05 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 17 points off the bench to lead UNC-Asheville to a 57-53 win over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night, snapping the Bulldogs’ 15-game road losing streak.

Devon Baker had 16 points for UNC-Asheville (4-22, 2-10 Big South Conference). Jalen Seegars added seven rebounds. Cress Worthy had six rebounds for the visiting team.

Deion Holmes had 18 points and three blocks for the Spartans (6-21, 1-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Pat Welch added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 13 rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. UNC-Asheville defeated South Carolina Upstate 71-62 on Jan. 30. UNC-Asheville faces Gardner-Webb at home next Thursday. South Carolina Upstate plays Longwood on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

