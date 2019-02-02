Listen Live Sports

Joseph leads Savannah State over Delaware State 76-73

February 2, 2019 6:56 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Collins Joseph scored 17 points with three 3-pointers and Savannah State held off Delaware State 76-73 on Saturday night, handing the Hornets their 10th straight loss.

Zaquavian Smith hit three 3s and scored 15 points and Tyrell Harper added 10 points for the Tigers (6-15, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who were outrebounded 43-36 but made 9 of 33 3-pointers.

The Hornets led 65-64 on Kevin Larkin’s free throw, but Joseph hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, sparking a 9-4 run for a 73-69 lead with 18 seconds left. Delaware State cut it to 74-73 on Jonathan Mitchell’s layup with one second left, but Joseph made two free throws and Mitchell’s 3 at the buzzer missed.

Harper’s layup tied it at 28 and Savannah State led 36-33 at halftime after Andrew Okorodudu’s back-to-back layups.

Ameer Bennett scored 19 points and Larkin had 13 with 11 rebounds for the Hornets (3-18, 0-8). Mitchell scored 14 points, D’Marco Baucum had 12 and Johquin Wiley 10.

