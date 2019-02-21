Kane back earlier than expected from injury for Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury and could be involved in the Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane has returned to full training, five weeks after damaging ligaments in his left ankle in a loss to Manchester United. Tottenham initially said Kane wouldn’t be back in training until early March.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says “maybe he’s going to be available to be part of the squad (against Burnley). We all know that Harry is an animal and wants to be ready as soon as possible.”

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Pochettino said of Kane “of course if you ask him 10 days ago, he was ready to play.”

Kane has missed seven matches because of the injury and Tottenham has exited the FA Cup and English League Cup in that time. The team has won four games in the Premier League, though, and also beaten Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the Champions League.

Tottenham is in third place in the Premier League, five points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

