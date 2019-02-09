Listen Live Sports

Keeling carries Charleston Southern past UNC-Asheville 85-75

February 9, 2019 4:39 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling had 27 points as Charleston Southern topped UNC-Asheville 85-75 on Saturday.

Keeling made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Ty Jones had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Charleston Southern (11-12, 5-5 Big South Conference). Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 14 points. Dontrell Shuler had 12 points for the visitors.

LJ Thorpe scored a season-high 24 points for the Bulldogs (3-22, 1-10). Devon Baker added 16 points. Tajion Jones had 15 points.

Charleston Southern plays Gardner-Webb on the road on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville takes on South Carolina Upstate on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

