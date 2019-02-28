Kennesaw St. looks to end streak vs Stetson

Stetson (7-23, 3-12) vs. Kennesaw State (5-25, 2-13)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks to extend Kennesaw State’s conference losing streak to six games. Kennesaw State’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the NJIT Highlanders 63-62 on Feb. 9. Stetson fell short in a 77-67 game at North Florida in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Kennesaw State’s Tyler Hooker has averaged 18.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Bryson Lockley has put up 7.2 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Hatters, Abayomi Iyiola has averaged 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while Christiaan Jones has put up 10.1 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hooker has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kennesaw State field goals over the last five games. Hooker has accounted for 29 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Stetson has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 64.1 points, while allowing 81.3 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hatters. Kennesaw State has 31 assists on 66 field goals (47 percent) across its past three games while Stetson has assists on 33 of 79 field goals (41.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Owls have averaged 11.9 offensive boards per game and 13.8 per game over their last five games.

