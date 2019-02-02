Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kenny Stills giving NFL money to Colin Kaepernick’s charity

February 2, 2019 5:48 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills tells The Associated Press he’s donating the money he receives from the league for being an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee to Colin Kaepernick’s charity.

Each nominee receives up to $50,000 from the NFL Foundation for a charity of their choice. Stills, who has continued to kneel on the sideline during the national anthem to follow Kaepernick’s lead and protest social injustice, selected Know Your Rights Camp, “a free campaign for youth founded by Kaepernick to raise awareness on higher education, self-empowerment, and instruction to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios.”

“I’m very appreciative of everything he has done for me and the support I’ve had from the Know Your Rights Camp and him himself and really all the fans out there supporting us and have our back,” Stills said on the red carpet before the NFL Honors event Saturday night. “I’m here accepting a donation from the NFL and I’m excited to announce that I’ll be pushing that money into Know Your Rights Camp and trying to help with the causes they’re trying to help.”

Stills said “it’s frustrating” that Kaepernick has been out of the league for two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RobMaaddi

