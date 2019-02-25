Listen Live Sports

Kent State looks for home win vs Ohio

February 25, 2019 3:45 pm
 
Ohio (12-14, 4-10) vs. Kent State (19-8, 8-6)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its fifth straight win over Ohio at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the Bobcats at Kent State was a 59-53 win on Jan. 8, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Jaylin Walker has averaged 21.4 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Flashes. Antonio Williams is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.2 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Jason Carter, who is averaging 16.5 points and seven rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JASON: Carter has connected on 33.3 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Ohio is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Bobcats are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or worse, and 7-14 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has averaged only 71 points per game over its last five games. The Bobcats are giving up 86.6 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

