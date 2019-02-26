Listen Live Sports

Kershaw not expected to play catch again until Thursday

February 26, 2019 5:39 pm
 
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is not expected to play catch again until Thursday as the Dodgers address his throwing discomfort.

The three-time NL Cy Young winner will not undergo an MRI, manager Dave Roberts said.

“Nothing new, nothing new, we’re going to wait and see how it feels,” Roberts said Tuesday, affirming that at this point Kershaw remains the opening day starter, a status he’s held the past eight seasons.

The ace left-hander was shut down late last week with discomfort in the shoulder. When asked his level of concern, Roberts said, “I am not trying to get too much into overthinking it. Once he picks up the ball on Thursday, then we’ll reassess.”

Roberts said Kershaw is dealing as well as possible with the setback.

“He’s as tough mentally of a player that I’ve ever been around,” Roberts said.

