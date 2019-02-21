Listen Live Sports

Kinchen’s 3 lifts SIU-Edwardsville, 85-84, at Tennessee St.

February 21, 2019 11:34 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dan Kinchen scored 19 points and drained a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds on the clock and SIU-Edwardsville broke a four-game losing streak, defeating Tennessee State 85-84 on Thursday night after losing a 17-point lead.

Brandon Jackson scored 22 points and Cameron Williams 12 for SIU-Edwardsville (9-18, 5-10 Ohio Valley Conference). The Cougars led by double digits just seven minutes into the game on a Kinchen 3-pointer and were up by as many as 17 three times in the first half.

Tennessee State (8-19, 5-10) shot 60 percent in the second half as the Tigers steadily whittled away the lead. They made it a one-possession game, 77-74 after four consecutive points by Kamar McKnight. Back-to-back dunks by Emmanuel Egbuta pulled Tennessee State into a 78-78 tie with three minutes to go. Amani Chaney hit a 3 for Tennessee State’s first lead of the game, 81-80 with 1:22 remaining.

Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, who finished with 23 points, made two from the line and Tennessee State led 84-82 with seven seconds remaining.

McKnight scored 15, Chaney 11, Egbuta 10 and Stokley Chaffee Jr. double-doubled with 12 points and 10 boards for the Tigers.

