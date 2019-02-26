Listen Live Sports

King leads North Alabama over Jacksonville 69-55

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tavon King had a season-high 24 points as North Alabama beat Jacksonville 69-55 on Tuesday night.

Jamari Blackmon had 12 points for North Alabama (10-20, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christian Agnew added 11 points. Kendall Stafford had 6 points and 12 rebounds for the hosts.

DeAnthony McCallum had 11 points for the Dolphins (12-18, 5-10). Dave Bell added 10 points. Jalyn Hinton had eight rebounds.

Jace Hogan, who was second on the Dolphins in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins on the season. North Alabama defeated Jacksonville 91-88 on Jan. 16. North Alabama finishes out the regular season against Lipscomb at home on Friday. Jacksonville finishes out the regular season against Florida Gulf Coast at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

