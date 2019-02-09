Listen Live Sports

King scores 27 to lead St. Francis (Pa.) past Bryant 84-75

February 9, 2019 9:38 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jamaal King had a season-high 27 points as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Bryant 84-75 on Saturday night.

King shot 12 for 13 from the line.

Mark Flagg had 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for St. Francis (Pa.) (12-11, 8-4 Northeast Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Isaiah Blackmon added 14 points and six rebounds. Keith Braxton had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

Adam Grant had 21 points for the Bulldogs (8-15, 5-7). Sabastian Townes added 19 points and nine rebounds. Juan Cardenas had 12 points.

The Red Flash leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 76-67 on Jan. 21. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday. Bryant matches up against Sacred Heart at home on Thursday.

