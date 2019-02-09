Kings-Bruins Sums

Los Angeles 0 2 2 0—4 Boston 0 1 3 1—5 Boston won shootout 0-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (hooking), 8:13; Iafallo, LA, (interference), 10:05.

Second Period_1, Boston, McAvoy 2 (Bergeron, Heinen), 4:38. 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 11 (Kempe, Martinez), 8:13 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 17 (Phaneuf, Brown), 14:02. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (delay of game), 0:59; Chara, BOS, (interference), 5:17; Krejci, BOS, (slashing), 7:36; Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 16:38.

Third Period_4, Boston, Heinen 8 (McAvoy, Marchand), 3:27. 5, Boston, Krejci 12 (Pastrnak, Krug), 4:57. 6, Boston, Marchand 20 (Bergeron), 6:49 (sh). 7, Los Angeles, Thompson 4 (Leipsic), 9:19. 8, Los Angeles, Fantenberg 1 (Doughty, Toffoli), 15:13. Penalties_C.Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 5:15.

Overtime_9, Boston, Bergeron 20 (Krug), 2:34 (pp). Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (tripping), 1:27.

Advertisement

Shootout_Los Angeles 0 (), Boston 0 ().

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 6-16-6-1_29. Boston 15-7-7-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-13-4 (33 shots-28 saves). Boston, Rask 17-8-4 (29-25).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.