Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Bruins Sums

February 9, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 0 2 2 0—4
Boston 0 1 3 1—5
Boston won shootout 0-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (hooking), 8:13; Iafallo, LA, (interference), 10:05.

Second Period_1, Boston, McAvoy 2 (Bergeron, Heinen), 4:38. 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 11 (Kempe, Martinez), 8:13 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 17 (Phaneuf, Brown), 14:02. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (delay of game), 0:59; Chara, BOS, (interference), 5:17; Krejci, BOS, (slashing), 7:36; Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 16:38.

Third Period_4, Boston, Heinen 8 (McAvoy, Marchand), 3:27. 5, Boston, Krejci 12 (Pastrnak, Krug), 4:57. 6, Boston, Marchand 20 (Bergeron), 6:49 (sh). 7, Los Angeles, Thompson 4 (Leipsic), 9:19. 8, Los Angeles, Fantenberg 1 (Doughty, Toffoli), 15:13. Penalties_C.Wagner, BOS, (tripping), 5:15.

Overtime_9, Boston, Bergeron 20 (Krug), 2:34 (pp). Penalties_Kovalchuk, LA, (tripping), 1:27.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Los Angeles 0 (), Boston 0 ().

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 6-16-6-1_29. Boston 15-7-7-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 1 of 5; Boston 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-13-4 (33 shots-28 saves). Boston, Rask 17-8-4 (29-25).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.