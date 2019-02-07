Kings-Flyers Sum

|Los Angeles
|Los Angeles won shootout 3-2.
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Wagner 5 (Walker, Clifford), 8:46.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 22 (Provorov, Giroux), 7:00. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 9 (Leipsic, Toffoli), 12:33.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 13 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 19:42.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Los Angeles 3 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar NG, Kempe G, Brown NG, Iafallo NG, Toffoli G), Philadelphia 2 (Giroux G, Voracek NG, Patrick G, van Riemsdyk NG, Konecny NG, Couturier NG).
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 18-13-6-2_39. Philadelphia 11-9-10-2_32.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-13-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 3-3-3 (39-37).
A_18,982 (19,543). T_2:42.
Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.
