Kings-Flyers Sum

February 7, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Los Angeles 1 1 0 0—3
Philadelphia 0 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Wagner 5 (Clifford, Walker), 8:46.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 22 (Giroux, Provorov), 7:00. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 9 (Toffoli, Leipsic), 12:33.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 13 (Giroux, Gostisbehere), 19:42.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Los Angeles 3 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar NG, Kempe G, Brown NG, Iafallo NG, Toffoli G), Philadelphia 2 (Giroux G, Voracek NG, Patrick G, van Riemsdyk NG, Konecny NG, Couturier NG).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 18-13-6-2_39. Philadelphia 11-9-10-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-13-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 3-3-3 (39-37).

A_18,982 (19,543). T_2:42.

Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

