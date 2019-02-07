Kings-Flyers Sums

Los Angeles 1 1 0 0—3 Philadelphia 0 1 1 0—2 Los Angeles won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Wagner 5 (Walker, Clifford), 8:46. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Couturier 22 (Provorov, Giroux), 7:00. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 9 (Leipsic, Toffoli), 12:33. Penalties_Clifford, LA, (tripping), 18:35.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 13 (Gostisbehere, Giroux), 19:42. Penalties_Iafallo, LA, (delay of game), 3:14.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Los Angeles 3 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar NG, Kempe G, Brown NG, Iafallo NG, Toffoli G), Philadelphia 2 (Giroux G, Voracek NG, Patrick G, van Riemsdyk NG, Konecny NG, Couturier NG).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 18-13-6-2_39. Philadelphia 11-9-10-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 0; Philadelphia 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-13-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Stolarz 3-3-3 (39-37).

A_18,982 (19,543). T_2:42.

Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kiel Murchison.

