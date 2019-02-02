Kings-Islanders Sum

|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1—2
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|3—4
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 12 (Martin, Boychuk), 6:09. 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 15 (Brown, Iafallo), 8:07.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 10 (Brown, Kopitar), 13:15. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 15 (Bailey, Pulock), 13:46. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 2 (Komarov, Pulock), 17:37. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 17 (Pulock, Clutterbuck), 18:29.
Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-13-15_36. N.Y. Islanders 12-8-12_32.
Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.
Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 9-13-3 (31 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 16-7-4 (36-34).
A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:32.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.