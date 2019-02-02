Kings-Islanders Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 1—2 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 12 (Martin, Boychuk), 6:09. 2, Los Angeles, Kopitar 15 (Brown, Iafallo), 8:07. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (hooking), 12:53; Los Angeles bench, served by Leipsic (too many men on the ice), 16:49.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Beauvillier, NYI, (hooking), 2:58; Leipsic, LA, (tripping), 7:35.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 10 (Brown, Kopitar), 13:15. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 15 (Bailey, Pulock), 13:46. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Dal Colle 2 (Komarov, Pulock), 17:37. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 17 (Pulock, Clutterbuck), 18:29. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (tripping), 4:50.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 8-13-15_36. N.Y. Islanders 12-8-12_32.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 9-13-3 (31 shots-28 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 16-7-4 (36-34).

A_13,917 (16,234). T_2:32.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Travis Gawryletz.

