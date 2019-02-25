Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Lightning Sum

February 25, 2019 10:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 0 0 3 0—3
Tampa Bay 2 0 1 0—4
Tampa Bay won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 36 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 1:05 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 12 (Coburn, Gourde), 8:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Iafallo 14 (Wagner), 5:20. 4, Los Angeles, Brodzinski 1 (Leipsic), 10:30. 5, Los Angeles, Wagner 9 (Lewis, Walker), 11:06. 6, Tampa Bay, Miller 11 (Stamkos), 12:04.

Overtime_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Los Angeles 2 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar G, Kempe NG, Brown NG), Tampa Bay 3 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov G, Hedman G).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-9-13-1_33. Tampa Bay 6-14-11-3_34.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 7-11-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 28-7-4 (33-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:49.

Referees_Chris Lee, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1933: FDR inaugurated as 32nd president

Get our daily newsletter.