Kings-Lightning Sums

Los Angeles 0 0 3 0—3 Tampa Bay 2 0 1 0—4 Tampa Bay won shootout 3-2.

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 36 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 1:05 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 12 (Coburn, Gourde), 8:08. Penalties_Phaneuf, LA, (delay of game), 0:55; Cernak, TB, (cross checking), 10:26; Miller, TB, (hooking), 14:13; Clifford, LA, (high sticking), 16:39.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kopitar, LA, (hooking), 3:47; Cernak, TB, (interference), 11:23.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Iafallo 14 (Wagner), 5:20. 4, Los Angeles, Brodzinski 1 (Leipsic), 10:30. 5, Los Angeles, Wagner 9 (Lewis, Walker), 11:06. 6, Tampa Bay, Miller 11 (Stamkos), 12:04. Penalties_Miller, TB, (high sticking), 1:32; Brown, LA, (high sticking), 14:18.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Los Angeles 2 (Kovalchuk G, Kopitar G, Kempe NG, Brown NG), Tampa Bay 3 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov G, Hedman G).

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-9-13-1_33. Tampa Bay 6-14-11-3_34.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 7-11-1 (34 shots-31 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 28-7-4 (33-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:49.

Referees_Chris Lee, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

