Kings-Nuggets, Box

Barnes 7-19 2-2 19, Bjelica 5-7 0-1 13, Cauley-Stein 3-5 2-2 8, Fox 6-11 2-4 15, Hield 9-23 5-5 25, Bagley III 4-7 2-4 11, Giles III 1-2 5-5 7, Koufos 0-0 0-0 0, Ferrell 2-6 0-0 4, Bogdanovic 5-13 5-5 16, Burks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-93 23-28 118.
Barton 4-12 4-5 13, Millsap 10-16 4-5 25, Jokic 7-17 6-6 20, Murray 3-8 2-2 10, Beasley 8-18 3-3 21, Craig 1-4 0-0 2, Lyles 1-3 1-2 3, Plumlee 4-5 0-0 8, Thomas 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 45-99 22-25 120.
|Sacramento
|41
|28
|22
|27—118
|Denver
|30
|28
|35
|27—120
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-32 (Bjelica 3-5, Barnes 3-9, Hield 2-7, Bagley III 1-2, Fox 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-5, Ferrell 0-2), Denver 8-31 (Thomas 2-5, Murray 2-5, Beasley 2-7, Millsap 1-2, Barton 1-5, Jokic 0-2, Craig 0-2, Morris 0-3). Fouled Out_Giles III. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Barnes 11), Denver 53 (Jokic 18). Assists_Sacramento 30 (Fox 10), Denver 26 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Denver 19. Technicals_Bogdanovic, Denver coach Michael Malone 2, Beasley 2. Ejected_Beasley. A_17,938 (19,520).
