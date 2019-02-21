Kings-Predators Sum

Los Angeles 0 0 1—1 Nashville 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Turris 7 (Forsberg, Josi), 8:50 (pp).

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 14 (Arvidsson), 0:46.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Amadio 4 (Phaneuf, Wagner), 9:24.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-7-12_29. Nashville 10-13-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-15-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-15-3 (29-28).

A_17,510 (17,113). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

