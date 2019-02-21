Kings-Predators Sums

Los Angeles 0 0 1—1 Nashville 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Nashville, Turris 7 (Josi, Forsberg), 8:50 (pp). Penalties_Doughty, LA, (holding stick), 7:47; Forsberg, NSH, (high sticking), 11:54; Phaneuf, LA, Major (fighting), 17:21; Boyle, NSH, Major (fighting), 17:21.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 14 (Arvidsson), 0:46. Penalties_Toffoli, LA, (slashing), 10:58; Ekholm, NSH, (cross checking), 15:02.

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Amadio 4 (Wagner, Phaneuf), 9:24. Penalties_Fantenberg, LA, (holding), 3:26; Turris, NSH, (hooking), 9:59.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-7-12_29. Nashville 10-13-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Nashville 1 of 3.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 11-15-5 (29 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Rinne 22-15-3 (29-28).

A_17,510 (17,113). T_2:23.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Bryan Pancich.

