Kings-Thunder, Box

SACRAMENTO (119)

Bogdanovic 5-9 3-3 15, Barnes 3-12 1-2 7, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-0 10, Fox 7-16 4-6 19, Hield 12-22 7-9 34, Giles III 2-4 3-4 7, Bagley III 8-18 3-6 19, Ferrell 1-3 1-2 4, Burks 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 44-96 24-34 119.

OKLAHOMA CITY (116)

George 4-19 4-4 14, Grant 2-9 2-2 8, Adams 5-7 1-3 11, Westbrook 15-30 6-8 41, Ferguson 3-9 1-2 10, Nader 1-3 0-0 2, Noel 3-7 0-0 6, Morris 2-8 5-5 10, Schroder 5-12 3-4 14, Felton 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-105 22-28 116.

Sacramento 31 32 31 25—119 Oklahoma City 24 25 34 33—116

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 7-19 (Hield 3-5, Bogdanovic 2-5, Fox 1-1, Ferrell 1-3, Bagley III 0-2, Barnes 0-3), Oklahoma City 14-46 (Westbrook 5-12, Ferguson 3-8, Grant 2-5, George 2-9, Morris 1-5, Schroder 1-6, Nader 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 46 (Cauley-Stein 11), Oklahoma City 59 (George 13). Assists_Sacramento 24 (Fox 9), Oklahoma City 17 (George 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 21, Oklahoma City 26. Technicals_Oklahoma City team, Westbrook. A_18,203 (18,203).

