Kings-Warriors, Box

SACRAMENTO (123)

Bogdanovic 5-10 3-3 14, Barnes 5-12 2-2 13, Cauley-Stein 4-6 2-4 10, Fox 6-14 4-6 18, Hield 8-19 1-1 19, Brewer 4-7 0-0 11, Bagley III 8-19 11-14 28, Giles III 1-3 2-2 4, Ferrell 2-7 2-2 6, Burks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-99 27-34 123.

GOLDEN STATE (125)

Durant 10-20 7-7 28, Green 3-6 3-4 12, Cousins 6-12 4-4 17, Curry 12-23 2-2 36, Thompson 6-16 3-3 18, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-3 0-0 0, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 1-3 0-0 3, Iguodala 4-8 1-4 9. Totals 43-94 20-24 125.

Sacramento 30 32 29 32—123 Golden State 35 25 29 36—125

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-33 (Brewer 3-5, Fox 2-4, Hield 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Burks 0-2, Ferrell 0-3), Golden State 19-46 (Curry 10-16, Green 3-5, Thompson 3-9, Cook 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Durant 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, Iguodala 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 52 (Bagley III 14), Golden State 49 (Cousins 10). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 8), Golden State 32 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 24, Golden State 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

