Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Warriors, Box

February 22, 2019 1:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (123)

Bogdanovic 5-10 3-3 14, Barnes 5-12 2-2 13, Cauley-Stein 4-6 2-4 10, Fox 6-14 4-6 18, Hield 8-19 1-1 19, Brewer 4-7 0-0 11, Bagley III 8-19 11-14 28, Giles III 1-3 2-2 4, Ferrell 2-7 2-2 6, Burks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 43-99 27-34 123.

GOLDEN STATE (125)

Durant 10-20 7-7 28, Green 3-6 3-4 12, Cousins 6-12 4-4 17, Curry 12-23 2-2 36, Thompson 6-16 3-3 18, McKinnie 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 0-3 0-0 0, Looney 1-2 0-0 2, Cook 1-3 0-0 3, Iguodala 4-8 1-4 9. Totals 43-94 20-24 125.

Sacramento 30 32 29 32—123
Golden State 35 25 29 36—125

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-33 (Brewer 3-5, Fox 2-4, Hield 2-8, Bagley III 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Barnes 1-5, Burks 0-2, Ferrell 0-3), Golden State 19-46 (Curry 10-16, Green 3-5, Thompson 3-9, Cook 1-2, Cousins 1-4, Durant 1-5, McKinnie 0-1, Jerebko 0-2, Iguodala 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 52 (Bagley III 14), Golden State 49 (Cousins 10). Assists_Sacramento 23 (Fox 8), Golden State 32 (Green 8). Total Fouls_Sacramento 24, Golden State 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second), Green. A_19,596 (19,596).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.