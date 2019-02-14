Knicks-Hawks, Box

NEW YORK (106)

Knox 2-9 3-4 9, Kornet 3-16 2-2 11, Jordan 4-4 2-2 10, Smith Jr. 7-10 3-8 19, Dotson 4-11 4-4 13, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Robinson 3-5 0-0 6, Allen 5-9 3-4 14, Trier 2-2 1-2 6, Jenkins 6-13 0-0 14. Totals 38-84 18-26 106.

ATLANTA (91)

Prince 3-12 2-2 10, Collins 4-11 0-0 8, Dedmon 6-10 5-5 21, Young 6-19 3-4 16, Huerter 0-4 0-0 0, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 2-5 0-0 6, Len 1-7 3-4 6, Bazemore 7-14 2-3 16, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 33-91 15-19 91.

New York 28 26 28 24—106 Atlanta 13 38 22 18— 91

3-Point Goals_New York 12-31 (Kornet 3-10, Smith Jr. 2-3, Knox 2-3, Jenkins 2-6, Trier 1-1, Allen 1-1, Dotson 1-7), Atlanta 10-38 (Dedmon 4-7, Spellman 2-3, Prince 2-9, Len 1-4, Young 1-6, Bembry 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Collins 0-2, Huerter 0-2, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 52 (Jordan 13), Atlanta 41 (Spellman 9). Assists_New York 21 (Allen 9), Atlanta 19 (Young 11). Total Fouls_New York 22, Atlanta 24. A_14,179 (18,118).

