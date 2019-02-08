Knicks-Pistons, Box

Knox 2-8 2-2 7, Vonleh 0-3 0-0 0, Jordan 5-5 4-5 14, Smith Jr. 9-15 11-19 31, Dotson 4-8 1-2 10, L.Thomas 2-7 0-0 4, Hezonja 3-11 2-2 8, Hicks 0-0 1-2 1, Kornet 1-1 0-0 3, Robinson 3-5 5-7 11, Allen 3-6 0-2 7, Trier 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 35-78 26-41 103.
Brown 0-2 0-2 0, Griffin 6-13 12-15 26, Drummond 12-15 5-6 29, Jackson 8-14 0-0 20, Galloway 2-5 0-0 5, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Maker 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 3-9 4-4 11, Calderon 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson III 2-3 0-0 5, K.Thomas 2-4 0-0 5, Kennard 4-13 2-2 12. Totals 42-86 23-29 120.
|New York
|22
|32
|30
|19—103
|Detroit
|41
|22
|26
|31—120
3-Point Goals_New York 7-22 (Smith Jr. 2-5, Kornet 1-1, Allen 1-1, Dotson 1-2, Trier 1-3, Knox 1-4, L.Thomas 0-2, Hezonja 0-2, Vonleh 0-2), Detroit 13-30 (Jackson 4-5, Kennard 2-5, Griffin 2-7, Robinson III 1-1, Mykhailiuk 1-2, K.Thomas 1-3, Smith 1-3, Galloway 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (Jordan 11), Detroit 46 (Drummond 20). Assists_New York 22 (Smith Jr. 8), Detroit 24 (Jackson 6). Total Fouls_New York 23, Detroit 27. A_14,430 (20,491).
