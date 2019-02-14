Knight, Dartmouth visit Penn

Dartmouth (11-11, 2-4) vs. Penn (14-8, 2-4)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Chris Knight and Dartmouth will face AJ Brodeur and Penn. The sophomore Knight has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Brodeur, a junior, is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Penn’s Brodeur has averaged 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devon Goodman has put up 13.5 points. For the Big Green, Knight has averaged 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Brendan Barry has put up 13.5 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. Brodeur has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Penn is 0-7 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 14-1 when it scores at least 72.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Dartmouth’s Barry has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 49.3 percent of them, and is 12 of 30 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth and Penn are the class of the Ivy League in terms of 3-point shooting. The Big Green are ranked first in the conference with 10 3-pointers made per game this season while the Quakers are ranked second with 9.3 per game.

