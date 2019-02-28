Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knight’s last-second block secures William & Mary’s victory

February 28, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nathan Knight split a pair of free throws and then blocked a shot on the other end in the waning seconds to secure William & Mary’s 67-65 victory over Towson on Thursday night.

Towson’s Tobias Howard had a chance to win it, but missed a 3-point attempt with one second remaining.

Knight, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds, made the first of two free throws for a 67-65 lead with 12 seconds remaining. Brian Fobbs drove for a layup after Knight missed the second, but Knight hustled down the floor to block the attempt with four seconds left.

William & Mary (13-16, 9-8 Colonial Athletic Association) secured a first-round bye in the conference tournament with the win.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Justin Pierce had 17 points and eight rebounds and Chase Audige added 15 for the Tribe.

Fobbs led Towson (10-20, 6-11) with 22 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.