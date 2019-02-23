Listen Live Sports

Krampelj scores 22 to carry Creighton over Georgetown 82-69

February 23, 2019 4:51 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Martin Krampelj had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Creighton topped Georgetown 82-69 on Saturday.

Kaleb Joseph had 16 points for Creighton (15-13, 6-9 Big East Conference). Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 points. Davion Mintz had 11 points for the home team.

Jahvon Blair had 16 points for the Hoyas (16-11, 6-8). Greg Malinowski added 12 points. Josh LeBlanc had seven rebounds.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Creighton defeated Georgetown 91-87 on Jan. 21. Creighton plays Marquette on the road next Sunday. Georgetown plays DePaul at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

