The Associated Press
 
LA Galaxy sign Uruguay’s Diego Polenta to bolster back line

February 7, 2019 2:43 pm
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Uruguayan defender Diego Polenta has signed with the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy announced the acquisition Thursday.

Polenta, who turned 27 years old on Wednesday, is a left-footed center back who has spent the past four seasons with Nacional in Uruguay’s top division, appearing in 136 matches.

Polenta could be an important addition to the Galaxy’s back line, which struggled mightily last season and appeared to lack quality depth heading into this season. The Galaxy acquired Polenta with targeted allocation money (TAM).

The five-time MLS champion Galaxy’s first preseason match is Feb. 9 against Toronto.

More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

